Teachers will be offered the chance to live in vacant caretakers’ houses in west London in a bid to retain and recruit staff deterred by the high cost of housing in the city.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council is getting empty caretakers’ homes ready for teachers to rent. Rooms could also be offered to other key workers.

It said a couple of houses are available because caretakers have retired.

The homes would be made available as house shares through its property guardianship scheme.

Teachers would be offered tenancies of six months or more and would share kitchens and bathrooms.

The head of children’s services Steve Miley said his department had teamed up with the council’s corporate property services department to look at offering accommodation through the council’s existing contract for property guardians.

He said: “This scheme allows the council to quickly let rooms, using temporary licences for teachers. Many of our schools are reporting challenges in recruiting and retaining teachers.”

A council spokesman said: “This scheme is one of the ways we are working to support teachers and help them deal with London’s high living costs.”

The council said high quality schools depend on keeping good teachers in the borough.

“As caretakers retire, homes become empty and we’re working with schools and prospective tenants to determine fair rents for the teachers who need them,” said a council spokesman.

The council plans to have the houses ready this autumn.

But opposition spokesman for education Mark Loveday said: “That’s not going to get them very far.”

The London secretary for the New Education Union Martin Powell-Davies said he thought it was the first time a London council had offered caretakers’ homes to teachers.

He said: “We welcome the sense that employers do realise that they need to look at accommodation themselves.”

He added: “The scale of the housing problem is such that teachers are simply not able to find decent accommodation where they work.”

He cautioned that there needed to be thought about the length of tenancies “so that their school career is not tied to the property.”