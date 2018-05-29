The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mini-cab driver has been sentenced for causing the death of a moped rider by careless driving in Westminster in 2016.

24-year-old pizza delivery driver, Iqbal Faizurrahman, was killed following a collision with Rakin Ahmed's, car in Sutherland Avenue on December 1, two years ago.

Officers investigating the incident found Ahmed, 23, of Trinity Close, Leytonstone, was travelling on Shirland Road, approaching the junction with Sutherland Avenue, when he turned right - directly into the path of Iqbal who was travelling in the opposite direction.

Iqbal's moped collided with the front of Ahmed's vehicle throwing him from the bike. Ahmed stopped his vehicle at the scene of the crash and called the emergency services.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Ahmed was found guilty of causing death by careless driving on May 24.

He was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday (May 25) to six months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

He must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and is disqualified from driving for 12 months.