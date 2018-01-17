The video will start in 8 Cancel

New data reveals care and nursing home bed availability in west London is at its worst level for six years, as bed numbers drop and the ageing population grows.

The population of people aged 75 and over in the area has grown by 13% between 2012 and 2017, an extra 13,400 people, with a population of 118,100 in 2017, a getwestlondon investigation reveals.

However, there were 357 fewer care home beds and 133 fewer nursing home beds in the area in 2017 in comparison with 2012 – a drop of 5% and 3% respectively.

Shortages in social care have been blamed for delays in patients leaving hospital, with knock-on effects of bed shortages and longer waiting times.

Ealing has seen its population of 75 and overs grow by 2,200 since 2012, but the area has lost 50 care home beds over the period and lost 41 extra nursing home beds.

Kensington and Chelsea has lost a fifth of its nursing home beds since 2012, with the 71 it lost leaving a total of 284, a rate of just 2.9 beds per 100 people aged 75 and over.

Across England, the population of people aged 75 and over has grown by 8% between 2012 and 2017, an extra 332,000 people.

However, the country now has 6,523 fewer care home beds than in 2012, according to new figures from the Care Quality Commision.

While it has gained an extra 4,384 nursing home beds over the period, a rise of 2%, the growth is not enough to keep up with the growing population of older people.

This means that across England there are now 10.3 care home beds for every 100 people aged 75 and over in the area and 4.9 nursing home beds, the lowest rates since 2012.

That is one less care home bed for every 100 people aged 75 and over compared with 2012, when there were 11.3 beds per 100 people.

The rate for nursing home beds has dropped from 5.2 per 100 in 2012.

