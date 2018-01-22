The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Carbon monoxide-related incidents have more than doubled in London and killed 24 people since 2009, the London Fire Brigade has revealed.

The figures, released on Thursday (January 18), show that in 2009 firefighters attended 207 carbon monoxide or CO-related incidents, whereas in 2017 the Brigade was called out 569 times.

Statistics also show that since 2009, 24 people have died and 430 people were injured by carbon monoxide incidents in the capital.

The Brigade is now urging people to fit carbon dioxide alarms in their homes, and for landlords to ensure that rental properties have alarms fitted in all rooms.

The SHOUT project, campaigning to raise awareness of carbon monoxide poisoning, says almost 50% of people renting a private property in the UK have not had an alarm installed by their landlord.

Private landlords are legally required to fit smoke alarms on each floor of their properties and carbon monoxide alarms in rooms containing solid fuel burners or face a £5,000 fine.

Mark Hazelton, LFB's group manager for community safety, said: “It's shocking that the number of carbon monoxide incidents has risen so dramatically in recent years.

“We are urging everyone to install a carbon monoxide alarm in every room where there's a fuel-burning appliance such as a paraffin heater, gas boiler/cooker or soil fuel fire."

(Image: PA)

He added: “Carbon monoxide is known as a silent killer because you can neither smell nor see it and often it affects people while they are asleep.

“If people don't take steps to protect themselves, we will sadly see further increases in the number of people injured or killed in the capital in the coming months and years.”

Where should I put a carbon monoxide alarm?

Homes need multiple smoke alarms and ideal spots for smoke alarms include rooms where you leave electrical equipment running like satellite boxes, computers or heaters.

On top of that, any room where you smoke and anywhere you charge your mobile or laptop should also have an alarm.

According to LFB, as a minimum, you should have smoke alarms on every floor - in the hallways and the rooms you use the most. It is vital that people regularly test their smoke alarms once a month.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

What are the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning?

Carbon monoxide poisoning can kill quickly, you cannot taste, see or smell CO.

According to the London Fire Brigade, symptoms include:

Headaches

Dizziness

Nausea

Breathlessness

Collapse

Loss of consciousness

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .