A car has smashed into the front window of Toni & Guy in Harrow town centre this evening (Thursday, October 11).

Pictures from the scene show the car embedded in the hairdressers' window in College Road.

Katherine Clementine, a content editor for getwestlondon described how the hair salon and nearby shops were continuing to "carry on as normal" despite the crash involving a silver Peugeot hatchback.

"There were several police vans, cars and ambulances at the scene, while all the buses on College Road were running on diversions," she said.

"The car had mounted the pavement and hit a flower bed, you could tell because there was compost strewn everywhere across the pavement."

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman told getwestlondon that the crash was "not serious" and involved an elderly driver.

A woman is understood to have suffered an injury to her foot and could be seen being stretchered into an ambulance in video footage from the scene.

"We were called at 6pm today to the collision," the spokeswoman said.

(Image: Katherine Clementine)

"The driver is believed to be elderly and is being treated for shock by the London Ambulance Service.

"One person is being treated for an injury to their foot."

Katherine described how the injured woman "looked conscious but in pain".

She added: "It looked like everyone in the shop was carrying on with business. Next door in Kebabland, they were carrying on as if everything was normal."