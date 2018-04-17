The video will start in 8 Cancel

This is the mess left behind after a crash in Harrow town centre during the morning rush hour.

A car and a road sign were left looking worse for wear after the collision at just before 8am on Tuesday (April 17).

Harrow Police shared a picture of the wreckage, including a damaged red Renault and a "destroyed" traffic sign.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident and the traffic continued to flow steadily despite the crash.

Officers from the borough police force shared on Twitter: "Officers are currently dealing with a road traffic collision in Station Road, Harrow town centre.

"One lane partially blocked, traffic is flowing. No injuries, one traffic sign destroyed."

Police confirmed they were called to the collision at around 7.20am.

A spokesman for Harrow Police said: "The female driver was checked over by London Ambulance Service, there was no one else in the vehicle.

"There have been no arrests and no injuries - only the vehicle was involved."

