A popular Hillingdon pub which was slammed with a £13,200 fine has had its licensing hours slashed because of repeated complaints about excessively loud music, noise and rowdy behaviour.

Captain Morgans in Field End Road, Eastcote , which used to serve alcohol and play music until 1.30am at the weekends and 12pm in the week, will now have to stop serving at 11pm.

Licensing officers for Hillingdon Council called for a review of the licence for the freehouse after noise and disturbances were logged on 13 separate occasions between November 2017 and May 2018.

The council's anti-social behavior officers had to visit Captain Morgans nine times over this period after residents complained about the noise.

On four occasions, the noise was witnessed by officers and twice it was recorded as 'excessive noise'.

There was also one complaint of aggressive customer behaviour.

A series of noise abatement notices were served but things did not improve.

Following a Licensing Review Hearing by Hillingdon Council last Thursday (August 2), it was agreed that all licensable activities including the sale of alcohol and playing music at the pub, should cease by 11pm from Monday to Sunday. No one will now be allowed into the bar after 10.30pm.

A spokesman for Hillingdon Council, said: "We received a high level of complaints relating to unreasonably loud music coming from Captain Morgans Free House during unsociable night-time hours.

"The noise was disturbing the peace of local residents and impacting on their sleep, lifestyle and wellbeing. We take a dim view of noise nuisance and in addition to a hefty fine of £13,200, our drastic licence review sends out a clear message to other traders to operate responsibly and respect the needs of our residents."

Before the review, the pub was allowed to open from 11am to 2.30am on Fridays and Saturdays and until 1pm on other days. It was licensed to serve alcohol and play recorded and live music until 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays and 12pm on week days.

The pub has also been instructed to give more training to its staff, to introduce new signs, to encourage patrons to leave quietly at closing time and to improve its CCTV coverage.

The pub's manager must be on the premises at all times and a minimum of two doormen must be on the door opening hours on a Friday and Saturday.

The license holder now has 21 days to appeal against the council's decision in court.