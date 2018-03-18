The video will start in 8 Cancel

CGI images show how more than 400 new homes and offices will transform a disused industrial estate in Colindale, Brent.

Plans to demolish the abandoned building in Capitol Way to make space for 414 new homes and a 4,051 square metre "work hub", were approved by Brent Council's Planning Committee on Wednesday (March 14).

Developers Rolfe Judd Planning will build a range of two-storey to nine-story buildings to be used by residents and businesses.

Brent Council says the project will create 217 new full time jobs in the area and bring "400 much-need homes to Brent."

Everything you need to know about the Capitol Way redevelopment

(Image: Brent Council)

CGI images of show six new swanky blocks of flats and eight new mews houses

There will be a two-storey, 4,051m office building

The 414 new homes will include studios, one, two and three bedroom properties

The homes will all have basement car parking and cycle storage

There will also be landscaped courtyards at ground floor level

(Image: Brent Council)

While Brent Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Growth, Cllr Shama Tatler says the project will "support local businesses" and provide "much-needed" homes, residents are fearful it will create "upheaval" and "inconvenience" for existing residents.

(Image: Brent Council)

Commenting on the planning application one Colindale resident wrote: "Since the Colindale Action Plan was implemented, we the community have observed and encountered many issues that have created inconvenience and upheaval to the residents in this part of Colindale and Kingsbury.

"Between Barnet and Brent, you have approved many high density residential complexes without much consideration or scrutiny as to how these new developments are affecting the established community.

Lack of parking, traffic congestion and air pollution were listed by residents among the issues raised by new developments in the area.

(Image: Brent Council)

Brent Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Growth, Councillor Shama Tatler, Employment and Skills, said: "We’re serious about providing the homes that people in the borough need and in our commitment to supporting local businesses, and this scheme will help in delivering those two objectives.

"As well as providing over 400 much-needed new homes for Brent which will help meet housing targets, the new workspace for entrepreneurs, start-ups and local SME’s will also help create more than 200 jobs locally.

"The creation of new homes and new jobs on an underused site is great news for our residents and so I very much welcome this decision."

