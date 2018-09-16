The video will start in 8 Cancel

Canons Park underground station is partly closed due to a safety issue which requires emergency repair work.

There is a "faulty platform edge" which means northbound Tube trains are unable to stop at the station. Southbound services are running as normal though.

A British Transport Police (BTP) van and large truck were parked outside the Tube station, on Whitchurch Lane, on Sunday morning (September 16) as officers helped to make sure the area was safely cordoned off so work to fix the platform could be carried out.

Transport for London have sent out a tweet warning passengers of the problem. People wanting to travel northbound are advised to head to Stanmore to board a northbound train instead.

The tweet reads: "Canons Park Station - Closed to northbound trains only due to a faulty platform edge. Southbound trains are stopping normally, customers are advised to travel to Stanmore and return on a southbound train."

A photo taken by Mark Amies shows two emergency vehicles parked outside the station, which is closed northbound until further notice.

The Jubilee line's Twitter account has also posted regarding the repair works, saying: "Minor delays between Wembley Park and Stanmore due to earlier emergency engineering work at Canons Park. Please allow extra time to complete your journey."