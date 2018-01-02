The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has died after a fall of around 50 feet at a building site in Canary Wharf.

Metropolitan Police says the deceased man is not a construction worker and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Bank Street after his body was found shortly before 9am on Tuesday (January 2).

A spokesman for the Met said: “The body of a man had been found after apparently falling into a deep trench at the location.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has not yet been recovered.

“He is not thought to have been a member of construction staff. It is not being treated as suspicious.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said the incident occurred at the site of a building under construction, adding: “A man had fallen approximately 50 feet.”

An ambulance crew attended along with a hazardous area response team, London Ambulance Service (LAS) said.

“Sadly, the patient was dead at the scene,” an LAS spokesman added.

