Police are looking to identify two women after an attack on a Jubilee Line Tube train.

British Transport Police officers want to speak with them in connection with an assault on board a train.



The incident happened at approximately 8pm on Saturday, February 25.





The victim, a 28-year-old woman, boarded the train at Stratford heading westbound.

On board the train at North Greenwich the victim witnessed two women assault an unknown woman on the platform.

The victim confronted the two females and said she was calling the police.



The two women then walked back onto the train and punched her before leaving the service at Canada Water.

Officers would like to speak with the two women in this image as they may have information which could help the investigation.If you recognise them, or have any information which could help, please contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016.