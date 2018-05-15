The video will start in 8 Cancel

The new leader of the opposition on Hammersmith and Fulham Council has vowed to continue the cross-party campaign to save services at Charing Cross Hospital.

Andrew Brown was elected to the position by his fellow Conservative councillors after previous leader Joe Carlebach lost his seat in last month’s local elections.

“We are 100 per cent behind Charing Cross,” said Cllr Brown, adding that it was “essential” to invest more to improve the A&E department at the hospital.

He pledged to continue working with other political groups in campaigning to prevent the hospital being cut in size and downgraded.

“I want the hospital to have specialisms,” he added.

In March a petition signed by more than 22,000 people, which aimed to halt the closure of “vital services” at Ealing Hospital and Charing Cross Hospital was presented to the government

Ealing Council leader Julian Bell said at the time: “In October 2013, Jeremy Hunt told the House of Commons that both Ealing and Charing Cross hospitals would keep their A&Es.

“But the plans being progressed by the NHS show neither hospital will accept blue-light ambulances.

“There will be no critical care, no surgery on-site and no specialist consultant-managed A&Es, leaving only urgent care centres to treat cuts and bruises at these hospitals.

“If approved, we believe that the Secretary of State's promise will have been broken.

“We are urging Jeremy Hunt to listen carefully to the concerns raised by the tens of thousands of Ealing and Hammersmith & Fulham residents who have signed this petition.”

Cllr Brown, who moved to Fulham whilst studying medicine at Imperial College, was elected as a councillor in the Town ward in 2012. He served as health spokesman from 2014.

Following the election he said: “We would have liked to have seen a better result. We have lost a number of excellent councillors and candidates who would have made excellent councillors.”

His predecessor, Joe Carlebach, was unseated in the Avonmore and Brook Green ward, which he had held since 2010.

He was one of nine Conservative councillors to lose their seats in the election. The party now has 11 councillors, to Labour’s 35.

Cllr Brown said he feels politics in Hammersmith and Fulham is “very partisan” and wants to avoid a “pugnacious” style of politics as leader of the opposition.

“I am conscious of wanting to strike a different tone,” he said.