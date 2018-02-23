Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating two murders and a serious assault within a mile of each other, believe the stabbings were linked.

Alongside fatal stabbings in Bartholomew Road and Malden Road, a serious assault in Aldenham Street has been linked to the same investigation by police.

All three attacks occurred on Tuesday night (February 20), within two hours and one mile of each other.

An 18-year-old was arrested on Thursday (February 22) on suspicion of two counts of murder and one count of grievous bodily harm in relation to the incidents in Camden.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine is leading the investigation into London's bloodiest night since New Year's Eve, when four men were fatally stabbed across the capital.

At around 8pm on Tuesday, officers from the Met's Territorial Support Group were in Camden and saw a silver Mercedes in Eversholt Street.

During a chase, the police car was flagged down by members of the public, who told officers a 16-year-old boy had been stabbed outside a block of flats in Aldenham Street, nearby.

Officers called the London Ambulance Service and gave the boy first aid, before he was taken to hospital, where he remains with non life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victim had been walking with another boy in Charlton Street when a group of about three men chased him down and stabbed him.

Four men between the ages of 20 and 24 were arrested on Wednesday (February 21) on suspicion of grievous bodily harm but have now been released under investigation.

At around 8.30pm, officers were called to Bartholomew Road by paramedics after a 17-year-old had been stabbed in the chest. He later died at the scene.

Police believe the victim to be Abdikarim Hassan, who lived in the area, and is believed to have been attacked nearby before staggering into Bartholomew Road.

At around 10.13pm officers were called again to reports of a stabbing in Malden Road, and found a 20-year-old suffering from a serious stab wound.

Again officers gave first aid while an ambulance was called, but the man, believed to be Camden resident Sadiq Aadam Mohamed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigating the stabbings believe Sadiq and his friend were chased down an alleyway leading to Malden Road, by four men, before Sadiq was stabbed in the road.

His friend was not injured in the attack and the suspects are thought to have made off along Malden Road towards Price of Wales Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine said: "What is clear is that there were three violent attacks, by a group of men armed with knives, within about two hours of each other and within about a mile of each other.

"I need the public's help to establish the exact circumstances in which two young men died and another seriously injured, and to identify the people responsible.

"Today, I am asking local residents or those people who were out in the area that night to think back - and if they saw something that may help us, please get in contact.

"I can understand why some people may be reluctant or nervous about coming forward but we need your help. We will treat your information in the strictest of confidence.

"I also believe that there are people out there who knows exactly who is responsible. I would urge you to do the right thing and tell us what you know. It is not too late.

"Two families are suffering a terrible loss, and you could hold the answers to what happened to their sons, brothers, loved ones, best friends…

"The frequency with which young men are prepared to take each others' lives is shocking. We all have a part to play in preventing this. If you know something about these incidents then please do your part in helping us with this investigation.

"One line of enquiry that we are urgently pursuing is that a blue van was seen in the area of the two fatal stabbings. If you saw a vehicle that caused you concern due to how it was being driven or the people inside it then please get in touch with us."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the investigation team on 020 8345 3734, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

