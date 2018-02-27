Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating London's bloodiest night since New Year's Eve have charged an 18-year-old with two counts of murder.

Abdikarim Hassan, 17, and Sadiq Aadam Mohamed, 20, were both found dead in Camden on Tuesday (February 20) within a mile and two hours of each other.

A 16-year-old boy was also stabbed that night, suffering non life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Police investigating the knife attacks believe them to be linked and have charged an 18-year-old with two counts of murder and a count of grievous bodily harm.

However, detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command believe more people were involved in the attack.

Four men aged between 20 and 24 were arrested by police on Wednesday (February 21) on suspicion of grievous bodily harm but were released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine, leading the investigation, said: “We have now charged one man in connection with these two tragic murders and a separate stabbing and attempted grievous bodily harm that happened that same evening, however, our investigation continues.

“We believe there were a number of suspects involved and enquiries are ongoing to identify them and establish the events surrounding these violent incidents which we are treating as being linked.

“I can understand why some people may be reluctant or nervous about coming forward to speak with police, but be assured that all information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence.”

The attacks as they happened

At around 8pm on Tuesday, officers from the Met's Territorial Support Group were in Camden and saw a silver Mercedes in Eversholt Street.

During a chase, the police car were flagged down by members of the public who told officers a 16-year-old boy had been stabbed outside a block of flats in Aldenham Street, nearby.

Officers called the London Ambulance Service and gave the boy first aid, before he was taken to hospital, where he remains with non life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the teenager had been walking with another boy in Charlton Street when a group of about three men allegedly chased him down and stabbed him.

At around 8.30pm, officers were called to Bartholomew Road by paramedics after a 17-year-old had been stabbed in the chest. He later died at the scene.

Police believe his name is Abdikarim Hassan, who lived in the area, and is understood to have been attacked nearby before staggering into Bartholomew Road.

At around 10.13pm officers were called again to reports of a stabbing in Malden Road, and found a 20-year-old suffering from a serious stab wound.

Again officers gave first aid while an ambulance was called, but the man, believed to be Camden resident Sadiq Aadam Mohamed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigating the stabbings believe Sadiq and his friend were allegedly chased down an alleyway leading to Malden Road by four men, before Sadiq was stabbed in the road.

His 24-year-old friend was not seriously injured in the attack and the group is thought to have made off along Malden Road towards Prince of Wales Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the investigation team on 020 8345 3734, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

