Another teenager has been charged with two counts of murder following London's bloodiest night since the New Year.

Two teenagers died and another was seriously wounded in separate knife attacks on the streets of Camden, within two hours of each other.

Abdikarim Hassan, 17, and Sadiq Aadam Mohamed, 20, were both found dead in Camden on Tuesday (February 20) within a mile of each other.

A 16-year-old boy was also stabbed that same night, in Aldenham Street, but suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Metropolitan Police has charged a 17-year-old boy with the murder of Abdikarim and Sadiq, as well as a charge of violent disorder following an incident the same day in east London.

The teenager is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (March 14).

At around 8.30pm on February 20, officers were called to Bartholomew Road by paramedics after 17-year-old Abdikarim Hassan had been stabbed in the chest. He later died at the scene.

At around 10.13pm officers were called again to reports of a stabbing in Malden Road, and found Sadiq Aadam Mohamed, aged 20, suffering from a serious stab wound. He also died at the scene

Police have previously charged 18-year-old Ben Drummond, of Ingestre Road, Tufnell Park with two counts of murder in relation to Abdikarim and Sadiq's deaths.

He was also charged with grievous bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm on two victims in Aldenham Street, Camden on the same night and is awaiting a trial date at the Old Bailey.

Isaiah Popoola, also 18 of Grafton Way, Fitzrovia, has also been given the same charges as Drummond and will appear next at the Old Bailey on May 16.

