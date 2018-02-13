The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two people have been charged with murder after the body of a woman was found in a flat in Camden.

Lucy Casy, 43, and James Whitaker, 28, both of Kilburn in Brent, were charged with murdering Hannah Leonard on Monday (February 12) evening.

The pair were arrested the previous day on Sunday (February 11).

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (February 13).

A murder investigation was launched after Ms Leonard's body was found with stab injuries in Bray Tower on Friday night (February 9).

The 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Fellows Road, Camden.

A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Monday (February 12) at St Pancras Mortuary.

