The woman whose body was found inside a flat in Camden has been named by police as 55-year-old Hannah Leonard.

Ms Leonard, who lived in Fellows Road, Camden, was found in Bray Tower at around 10.30pm on Friday (February 9) suffering from stab injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin have been notified, the Metropolitan Police said.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Monday (February 12) at St Pancras Mortuary.

A murder probe has been launched and is being led by Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Wall from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC).

A woman, 43, and man, 28, were arrested on suspicion of murder at a separate address in Kilburn on Sunday (February 11) morning.

They are being held at separate central London police stations where they remain in custody.

Anyone who believes they have information relating to this incident should call the HMCC incident room on 020 8785 8244, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

