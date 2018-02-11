The video will start in 8 Cancel

A murder probe has been launched after a woman's body was found in a tower block near Primrose Hill.

Police received reports of a body in the flat at 10.30pm on Friday (February 9) and found she had suffered stab injuries.

The 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene in a flat in Bray Tower, Fellows Road, in Camden.

The woman's next of kin have been informed.

While Metropolitan Police believe they know the identity of the woman, they are awaiting formal identification following a post mortem on Monday (February 12) at St Pancras Mortuary.

Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating the incident but have not yet made any arrests.

Detectives say they are keeping "an open mind as to motive".

Anyone who believes they have information relating to this incident should call the HMCC incident room on 0208 785 8244, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

