Two people have been arrested in Kilburn after a woman's body was discovered at a flat near Primrose Hill.

Police were called on Friday to reports of a 55-year-old woman's body in a flat in Bray Tower, Fellows Road, Camden at 10.30pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and had suffered stab injuries.

Police arrested a 43-year-old woman and 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder at separate addresses in Kilburn on Sunday morning (February 11).

They are being held in custody at separate police stations in central London as police continue their investigations.

The woman's next of kin have been informed, but formal identification will take place after a post mortem at St Pancras Mortuary on Monday (February 12).

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Wall is leading the murder investigation for the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command.

Anyone who believes they have information relating to this incident should call the HMCC incident room on 0208 785 8244, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

