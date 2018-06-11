Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors are calling for a London nightclub to have its licence suspended for an investigation into an allegation of racial discrimination against customers.

Westminster City Council is facing pressure to strip Drama Park Lane of its licence, after a claim the nightclub charges white women less for door entry than black women was raised as high as the London Mayor's office.

The club, which opened in 2015, bills itself as a celebrity hangout, and says on its website stars including Rihanna, Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio and A$AP Rocky have visited.

The club says it is does not have a discriminatory door policy and has promised to investigate a claim tweeted by Nadine Marsh-Edwards that her daughter was charged £20 for door entry to Drama on Saturday night (June 9), but saw white women charged £10 for entry.

"My daughter went to a club in the west end [on Saturday]. Black girls got charged £20 entrance fee - white girls £10... London life right now," she tweeted.

She named the club in question as Drama Park Lane, which is based at the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane.

The club responded in a statement on Monday (June 11) to deny it discriminates between customers and say it is looking into her allegation.

“Thank you for alerting us to this serious allegation, which we are urgently investigating," a spokesperson said.

"We operate a non-discriminatory policy and we place a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination against any individual or group.

"The standard door charge at Drama Park Lane is £20. Promotions are offered for various reasons, but never on the grounds of discrimination of race, colour or national origin.”

(Image: Google Street View)

Ms Marsh-Edwards' post received hundreds of responses, including some from people claiming they had also experienced discrimination at nightclubs in the capital.

Labour councillors Pancho Lewis and Andrea Mann on Monday (June 11) called on the council's licencing committee to suspend Drama's licence, pending an investigation into the allegation.

Cllr Mann, Labour's shadow cabinet member for community and Cllr Lewis, who represents the West End, released a joint statement, saying: “We are horrified to hear that this is going on in the heart of London and have asked the council’s head of licensing to look into it as a matter of urgency.

"Any nightclub operating such an entrance policy is clearly in breach of its licence and that is why we have called for the suspension of Drama’s licence pending the outcome of the investigation."

Cllr Lewis added: “We are determined to make sure we get to the bottom of this. There is absolutely no place for this kind of behaviour. Unfortunately, there is a history of discrimination in West End clubs but it must and has to be stamped out.”

The councillors urged anyone who had experienced or witnessed racially discriminatory door policies at Drama or any other nightclub in Westminster to contact them.

Councillor Ian Adams, cabinet member for public protection and licensing, said: "Racial discrimination is abhorrent, and is very concerning to hear of this allegation at a nightclub in Westminster.

"We are looking into this claim and will work with the relevant authorities, such as the police, to ensure this matter is fully addressed.”

London Mayor's office 'Night Czar' Amy Lamé also expressed support to Ms Marsh-Edwards, tweeting that she planned to look into the allegations.

On Monday London Mayor Sadiq Khan's Office's press team added in a statement: “Discrimination of any kind is totally unacceptable and something that the Mayor will not tolerate."

"London’s Night Czar Amy Lamé has made contact with Nadine Marsh-Edwards about this incident and is hoping to meet with her shortly to discuss this further.”

Westminster City Council, Hilton Hotels headquarters, and Ms Marsh-Edwards have been contacted for comment on this story.