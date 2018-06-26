Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sir Isaac Newton was a great believer in encouraging curiosity.

So it can only be imagined what the astronomer and mathematician would have made of an idea for Londoners to borrow telescopes from his former home to gaze at the stars at no cost, were he alive today.

A librarian's dream has become a reality at Westminster Reference Library, which has received funding to offer telescopes - not only books - for loan to curious night sky gazers.

Its new 'reach for the skies' project is of special significance, as the library was built on the site of Sir Isaac's former home, in St Martin's Street, where he lived between 1710-1724, and had his own wooden observatory constructed on the roof.

Sir Isaac designed and built the first reflecting telescopes with his own hands, known today as Newtonian reflectors.

The reflectors use a mirror and lens combination to enable night sky reading, also seen in Maksutov-Cassegrain telescopes, which are the type people will be able to borrow from the Westminster Reference Library.

The idea is unique in London, but it has drawn its inspiration from across the Atlantic.

Amateur astronomer Marc Stowbridge spearheaded the idea of loaning telescopes from local libraries in the United States from 2008, and it has since spread to more than 100 libraries across the USA.

(Image: Copyright Unknown)

Westminster librarian Zsuzsanna Nemeth read about the idea in a story about library telescope lending services across St Louis County and suggested it to her colleagues.

She contacted Dr Robert Massey of the Royal Astronomical Society, who backed the project, enabling the library to apply successfully for a grant from the Science & Technology Facilities Council.

"I am thrilled to be a part of such an amazing and unique project. We urge all members of the Westminster Reference Library to take part and gaze the stars like Sir Isaac Newton," Ms Nemeth said.

Westminster City Council deputy leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Education and Community Cllr David Harvey said the council was "extremely proud" library card members would get the chance to use telescopes in Sir Isaac's former home: "It's an opportunity not to be missed."

The telescope loaning service opens next month, and is available to anyone with a Westminster Library card who has shown proof of a UK address, and is over the age of 18.

They will be able to borrow a telescope for up to 7 days, free of charge, just like borrowing a book.

A free Telescope and Astronomy Workshop will take place at the library on July 3.