A Wembley cafe owner who let two men take away rubbish for free now faces a £2,000 fine.

The sacks of rubbish were dumped by the side of a country road in Burnham by men who came to Nabil Naja to carry his commercial waste.

Nabil Naja, the sole director of Nabbil Ltd, initially refused to let the two unidentified men take away six sacks of waste wiring away from him.

The men told him they would dispose of the wire for free, as the scrap metal had value, with Nabil Naja eventually agreeing to let them take the waste away.

On June 7, investgators from Buckinghamshire's Waste Partnership discovered the dumping ground at the side of Park Lane in Burnham. Examination of the vast pile revealed that some waste could be traced back to Nabil and his restaurant.

Nabil was interviewed about the dumping at a police station, where he told officers he was aware of his "duty of care", and denied any involvement in the illegal dumping.

Nabil told the officers that he did not pay the men, made no check on their status as a registered waste carrier, and had no paperwork or receipt, leaving investigators at a dead end, unable to trace the men responsible.

The 55-year-old of Newark Crescent, Park Royal , admitted that he and his company had failed in their duty of care at a hearing at High Wycombe Magistrates' on September 5.

The Magistrates fined Mr Naja £368 and Nabbil Ltd £1,000, while costs of £622 were awarded, which included compensation for the cost of cleaning the woodland.

The company was also charged a £100 victim surcharge, meaning there were financial penalties totalling £2,090.

South Bucks District Council Cabinet Member for Environment Luisa Sullivan, speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: "This dumping really blighted a beautiful woodland area.



"It is crucial that both householders and businesses take measures to check the credentials of a waste carrier properly and to get the appropriate paperwork. Without this, the waste producer will be held responsible if the waste is dumped illegally, and may end up in court."