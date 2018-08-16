The video will start in 8 Cancel

An Ealing café has been given the worst possible food hygiene rating by environmental health inspectors.

Mama Mia, a kiosk style café located in Ealing Broadway Shopping Centre, has been given a score of zero after an inspection on behalf of the Food Standards Agency.

The business, which serves up quick meals, breakfasts and drinks, was inspected on June 14.

Food safety officers found major improvements were needed in how food is handled, including its preparation, cooking, reheating, cooling and storage.

The inspection also found major improvements were needed with regards to the condition of the facilities and that there needed to be much better ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.

Officers also said major improvements were needed to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat and that staff know about food safety.

Environmental health officers have since given the venue a re-inspection but the rating has remained unchanged.

The eatery has four stars on TripAdvisor with all reviews posted ranging from "excellent" to "average".

But one reviewer on Google Reviews was not so impressed.

The reviewer wrote: "I passed this area, so one day I decided to try this place. I did not have a good experience with this place."

When we visited Mama Mia to ask for a comment, we were told that a manager was not available to speak to us.