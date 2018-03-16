The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here's some news to get fans of the mighty Creme Egg whipped up into a frenzy.

Cadbury is teaming up with a London ice cream parlour to create a goo-licious Creme Egg sundae.

And if you act quick, you can get your hands on the most decadent of desserts for absolutely free.

They will only be available for one week, and you don't want to miss out on this!

The chocolate giants are working with pioneering ice cream parlour Chin Chin to produce the Chin Chin G-oozing Creme Egg sundae.

(Image: Cadbury / Chin Chin)

The news comes hot on the heels of the white chocolate Creme Egg special which had us drooling earlier in the year.

What's in the Chin Chin G-oozing Creme Egg sundae? The dessert will be made the signature Chin Chin way - freezing handcrafted ice cream in billowing clouds of liquid nitrogen. Resembling a cracked, oozing Cadbury Creme Egg, the dish sits in a Cadbury chocolate egg half, wrapped in the iconic Creme Egg foil. It’s filled with a fluffy Creme Egg marshmallow ‘creme’ with a passion fruit ice cream ‘yolk’ on top. The icing on the ‘egg’ is cured egg yolk, with a delicious drizzle of chocolate which can be poured over the top.

Aislinn Campbell, Cadbury Creme Egg brand manager, said: “We’re egg-static to be working with Chin Chin on this goo-licious Creme Egg treat.

(Image: Cadbury / Chin Chin)

“Chin Chin lead the way in innovative ice cream flavours and combinations, so this sundae is sure to capture the imagination of fans with the delectable marshmallow and passion fruit ‘Creme Egg’ filling.”

Where can I get my get my Chin Chin G-oozing Creme Egg sundae?

The indulgent dessert is available for Chin Chin Soho in Greek Street

How long is it available for?

You have a limited time to get your fix. The sundae is available for one week only from Monday (March 19).

(Image: Cadbury / Chin Chin)

How much does it cost?

Just £5.75. And maybe some guilt.

How can I claim my free Chin Chin G-oozing Creme Egg sundae?

Just be one of the first 100 customers to order ice cream special on the launch date.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.