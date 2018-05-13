The video will start in 8 Cancel

A busy road in Kenton has been closed in both directions due to a burst water main – and motorists are being warned to expect traffic delays in the surrounding area.

Kenton Lane is closed in both directions due to the burst water main at its junction with Kenton Road and Woodcock Hill.

The burst main is reportedly near to HSS Hire Kenton, which is located on Kenton Road.

Several bus routes have also been diverted because of the problem.

Twitter account TfLBusAlerts, who provide regular updates on bus routes across the capital, warned motorists of delays.

The tweet said: “Routes 114 183 223 H9 H10 H18 and H19 are diverted with possible delays due to a burst water main on Kenton Road.”

It is not yet known when the road will be reopened, although Get West London understands engineers are currently at the scene working hard to resolve the problem.