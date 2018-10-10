The video will start in 8 Cancel

Drivers in the Ruislip and Harefield areas are complaining of "chaos on the roads" , with cars trapped in gridlock, due to the temporary closure of Breakspear Road South.

The road is closed from the Swakeleys Road junction to the Breakspear Road junction to enable "essential water main repairs", according to a Hillingdon council spokeswoman.

The closure was put in place at 7am yesterday (October 9) and is expected to last for at least five days until Sunday 9 (October 14).

Posting on a public Facebook group, one motorist said: "Another frustrating journey then! Any journey near Harefield, Ruislip and Ickenham going to be hell for the foreseeable future!"

Another added that traffic issues are "so common in the area it doesn't even get a mention on the BBC local traffic news this morning."

Assuming works end on October 14 as expected, the road will be open for one week before it is closed again "to enable essential utility diversionary works in preparation for HS2".

Drivers are being diverted down Swakeleys Road, High Road, Ickenham Road, High Street, Bury Street and Breakspear Road.