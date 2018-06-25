Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Harrow man who went on a "terrifying" burglary spree - hitting 10 addresses in just two nights - has been jailed.

Johnny Berry, 27, of Merlin Crescent in Edgware partnered up with Jason Smith, 28, of no fixed abode, to steal cars, cash and jewellery from unsuspecting homeowners.

Berry and Smith began their spree in Bushey on May 4 2017 by burgling three properties in High Road, as well as stealing a vehicle from one of the addresses.

They then moved south, carrying out two attempted burglaries in Thrigby Road, Chessington, an attempted burglary in Moore Lane, Chessington and a burglary in Green Lane, Chessington.

In Rollesby Road, Chessington on May 5, the men robbed an 84-year-old woman after seeing her return home in the dark. The dementia patient was dragged around her house by the pair as they looked for items to take, including a number of watches and £300 in cash.

The elderly woman was left so shaken by the attack that her health has declined and she is no longer able to cope living on her own.

At sentencing, the judge said: "You were not afraid to intimidate, threaten and injure…I am satisfied that you targeted [the victim], seeing an 80 year-old woman returning home in the dark.

"She was extremely vulnerable and you behaved appallingly. I have heard the effects on your victim. You gave not the slightest thought to the effect that you had on your victims."

(Image: Met Police)

Earlier that day, the pair had burgled a business address in Cheam Road, where they sprayed a pregnant woman in the face with a corrosive substance. The woman suffered minor irritation and has been able to recover from the attack.

They also burgled an address in Moore Lane, Chessington, where they "threatened another with an offensive weapon", and attempted to burgle a business in Worcester Park, Epsom.

Police managed to arrest Berry on May 5 2017, when they stopped a car with his registration plate. Smith managed to escape from the car and flee, going into hiding.

Detectives identified Smith as the other burglar in the cases and police in Harrow managed to spot him on September 28 near Waleran Close in Stanmore .

Smith once again fled when he saw police, this time into an home he had access to. Officers were able to force entry into the home and found Smith hiding behind a washing machine underneath the kitchen counter.

(Image: Met Police)

Berry pleaded guilty to 15 counts on March 12 at Kingston Crown Court, while Smith pleaded not guilty but was convicted by a jury of 14 counts following an eight day trial at the same court.

On Friday (June 22), Berry received a sentence of seven years and two months imprisonment and a further three-year extended license.

Smith was given an eight year sentence with a three-year extended license, nine points on his driving license and a driving ban for two years. He will have to re-apply for a license when he leaves prison.

(Image: TMS)

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Leo Farnon, said: "This conviction was made possible following the great work of the officers that responded to the emergency call on May 5 last year.

"Officers stopped the vehicle involved and apprehended Johnny Berry. This arrest revealed vital evidence that lead to the arrest of Jason Smith, who was spotted by switched-on officers in Harrow.

"These men committed terrifying crimes, with no regard of how their actions would go on to distress the victims that night and continue to have an affect nearly a year later.

"I want to thank the victims and their family for showing bravery, supporting the investigation and attending court. I hope this conviction goes some way to providing closure to the victims and their families."