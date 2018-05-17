The video will start in 8 Cancel

A crook who escaped from Harrow Crown Court just as he was about to be found guilty of burglary has been caught and sent straight to jail.

John Touhey, 22, from Tadworth, in Surrey, was arrested on March 28 on suspicion of burglary.

He was charged with burglary the next day and appeared at Harrow Crown Court on September 26 last year for trial.

The jury adjourned to deliberate and when they returned to give a guilty verdict Touhey ran out of court and escaped.

On October 30, Touhey was absent whilst being sentenced to 30 months in prison and has been on the run ever since.

But last Thursday (May 10) Touhey was caught at his family home in Chalice Terrace, Tadworth which he happened to be visiting when police made one of numerous visits to the address to look for him.

Although Touhey tried to flee again, jumping out of the window, police pursued him on foot and arrested him.

Touhey has been sent straight to prison and has been charged with further offences of resisting arrest, being wanted for criminal damage by Surrey Police​,​ and being wanted for burglary ​and ​failing to appear at court.

Touhey will appear again at Harrow Crown Court on June 22.

While he was on the run police had put out an appeal for the public's help to locate him.