Burger chain Five Guys has been told it must put in step-free access at its High Street Kensington restaurant to make it easier for diners with disabilities to get in.

Planning bosses at Kensington and Chelsea council got in touch with the company six months ago to ask it to do the work.

The council has now issued an enforcement notice.

This means that the company has to comply by September 21 or risk prosecution or the council doing the work itself.

The restaurant was given permission for a new shop front and told it had to put in step-free access. However, the council said a step was installed.

Planning lead on the council Will Pascall said: “I am astounded that in 2018 we are being forced to take this action to ensure a major retail chain complies with its planning permission and offers a dignified way for people to enter.”

He added: “They have been given countless opportunities to remedy the problem and instead have spent time and considerable money in trying to prevent the council from working with them to rectify the situation.

“Indeed, doing what they are morally and legally obliged to do would have been far cheaper.”

(Image: Julia Gregory)

Jamie Renton, who heads Action Disability Kensington & Chelsea, said one of its members highlighted the issue not long after the restaurant opened.

He said: “We very much welcome the strong, decisive action being taken by the council.”

Mr Renton added: “As ever, all we are asking for is the same right to access the premises as everyone else.”

There is also a doorbell outside the store which carries the disability logo and is labelled: “Press for assistance.”

(Image: Julia Gregory)

A spokesman for Five Guys said it was doing the work.

He said: “At Five Guys, we are committed to providing access to all of our restaurants for every customer, particularly those who require wheelchair or buggy access.

“High Street Kensington is no exception. We have implemented an access plan that has been approved by building control, but we can do better, and we will.”

(Image: Julia Gregory)

He said the company was following the council’s recommendation to improve access.

The spokesman added that the company apologised if any customer has not felt welcome in the restaurant.