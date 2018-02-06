The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC star Angellica Bell will open a garden centre in Feltham that changed hands from Homebase to new trading name Bunnings.

The homewares chain, which was taken over by Bunnings Warehouse in February 2016, has been rebranded after a £340 million take over.

Now Bunnings Warehouse Hanworth is set to open two years after the deal, which saw Homebase stores up and down the country close.

Angellica Bell will join Matthew Walters, the new Bunnings Warehouse Hanworth Complex Manager, to officially open the new store on February 6.

The Celebrity Masterchef winner and familiar BBC face with "cut the ribbon" to welcome customers to the new store.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

The opening of the store, in Twickenham Road, has created dozens of jobs, including 20 in-store - bringing the total number of team members to 80.

Bunnings is a leading retailer of home improvement and garden products in Australia and New Zealand, and the opening of this store is part of a £500 million investment in the UK and Ireland markets.

The Feltham store covers more than 49,000 square feet and offers customers more than 30,000 leading home improvement and garden products.

(Image: Bunnings Warehouse)

Other services include everything from paint mixing to key cutting, a garden centre, timber cutting and in-store DIY, as well as workshops to learn a host of skills first hand.

Where is the store?

Bunnings Warehouse Hanworth, Twickenham Road, Feltham, Middlesex, TW13 6EZ

Looking for a job? Check our jobs platform Fish4Jobs for all the latest opportunities.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .