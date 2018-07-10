The video will start in 8 Cancel

The leader of Richmond Council has apologised after building work at a Teddington school overran by five years.

Cllr Gareth Roberts went to Stanley School with cabinet member for schools Cllr Penny Frost to give assurances the work would be finished by Easter 2019.

Extensive building work began in 2011 to bring together the infant and junior schools, and expanded the school to four forms of entry.

The work was expected to take 22 months, but problems with construction led to delays, and some of the work was not up to standard. Repair work had to begin in August 2017.

Cllr Roberts said: “It was obvious meeting these parents that they are deeply frustrated and disappointed in the amount of building works that have taken place at the school over the past seven years.

“In short, I share their frustration. It isn’t good enough. I am sorry that the children, families and staff have had to face this level of disruption.

“While it is clear that there are significant and widespread problems, what we need to do now is finalise the works to ensure the school can continue offering an excellent education to the young people of Teddington.

“I offered mine and Cllr Frost’s personal commitment that we will work with the school to ensure that this happens.”