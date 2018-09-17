Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Earls Court construction company has been fined for its role in a huge illegal fly-tipping site near Uxbridge.

The mountains of rubbish were discovered after travellers were evicted from a field in Old Rectory Lane, Denham in March 2018.

The scale of the rubbish was so severe that the landowner had to pay £50,000 to get the entire mess cleaned up.

Among the mounds, which were examined by Buckinghamshire Waste Partnership, evidence was found of rubbish from a site where work was carried out by London Engineering and Construction Ltd.

(Image: Buckinghamshire Waste Partnership)

The director of the company, which is based in Earls Court, was brought in to a police station for questioning and admitted the company had transferred waste without making the required checks and procedures under the company’s duty of care.

However he denied any knowledge or involvement in the illegal dumping, carried out by illegal waste carriers. At High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on August 15, the director expressed "considerable remorse" at the company's role in the fly-tipping and said protocol had since been put in place to ensure it never happens again.

However, due to the company not being able to identify the waste carrier, the waste partnership has not been able to find and prosecute the perpetrators behind the fly-tipping.

The Magistrates fined London Engineering and Construction Ltd £3,000 for failing in its "duty of care" regarding the waste. Costs were ordered to a total of £1,049.40. Compensation towards the clean-up of the dumped waste by the private land owner was ordered to be paid to a total of £653.

A victim surcharge of £170 was also ordered against the company, making a total to pay of £4,782.40.

A spokesman for Buckinghamshire County Council confirmed that the building firm's mess only made up some of the vast wasteland of dumped rubbish in the field.

Councillor Luisa Sullivan said that much of the waste dumped in Buckinghamshire comes from London.

The South Bucks District Council Cabinet Member for Environment, said: "This case involves very serious and extensive illegal dumping on privately owned land.

"The landowner faced a clean-up bill for the whole site in excess of £50,000 following the illegal encampment and associated dumping.



"Companies producing waste must take responsibility for dealing with it in a legitimate manner. This includes fully identifying the waste carrier, checking that they are properly registered and avoiding paying by cash.



"Much of the waste dumped in these large-scale incidents in Bucks comes from work done in London, and we appreciate the support of the London Mayor and London authorities in raising awareness of the duty of care of businesses for the waste they produce."