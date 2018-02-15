The video will start in 8 Cancel

An American tourist has been charged after two police officers were allegedly assaulted outside Buckingham Palace

Ryan Beau Robinson, 31, was charged in relation to the incident shortly before 6pm on Wednesday (February 14).

The Kahe Kili Highway, Hawaii, resident was charged by police on Thursday (February 15) with two counts of assault on a police officer and a public order offence under s.4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Mr Robinson has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday (February 16).

The charge is the latest in a series of police incidents outside Buckingham Palace in recent months.

A 26-year-old and a 30-year-old man were arrested following an incident involving a 4ft sword in which three police officers were injured on August 24 last year.

A woman was reported to have tried to scale the gates of Buckingham Palace while drunk on October 9, but charges against her were dropped in court.

On December 10, a man was arrested on suspicion of trespass after police said that he had tried to climb a wall on the Buckingham Palace estate.

