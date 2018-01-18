The video will start in 8 Cancel

An elderly pedestrian has died following a collision with a lorry on Thursday evening (January 18).

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called to a road traffic incident involving a pedestrian and a lorry in Brompton Road, Kensington and Chelsea, at 5.55pm.

A statement from the Met said: "The pedestrian, an elderly female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and received treatment for shock.

"Efforts to trace her next of kin are underway."

No arrests have been made and enquiries to establish what happened continue, the Met said.

Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating the incident.

Road closures are in place around Brompton Road and motorists should expect traffic delays.

