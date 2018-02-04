The video will start in 8 Cancel

The elderly pedestrian killed in a collision with a lorry in Knightsbridge was a Polish national visiting her daughter, police have revealed.

They have named the 83-year-old woman who died on January 18 as Daniela Raczkowska.

She had come to see her daughter, who lives in Putney, over Christmas and was due to return home in February.

The crash happened in Brompton Road at 5.55pm and involved a DAF lorry.

Police officers and London Ambulance Service attended the location but Ms Raczkowska was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination has been held, and Scotland Yard say officers are awaiting the results of further tests.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene.

No arrests have been made and police inquiries continue.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating.

Any witnesses are asked to call detectives on 020 8543 5157 or contact via Twitter @MetCC .

