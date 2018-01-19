The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Witnesses to the fatal collision between a lorry and elderly pedestrian in Knightsbridge are being asked to come forward.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating (SCIU) the incident, which occurred in Brompton Road on Thursday evening (January 18), and claimed the life of an 83-year-old woman.

Police were called at 5.55pm to reports of a collision between a white and blue DAF lorry and a pedestrian.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service , but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed.

She has yet to be formally identified and a postmortem will be held.

The lorry driver stopped at the scene and has not been arrested.

Police said the motorist received treatment for shock following the collision.

(Image: Transport for London)

Road closures were in place around Brompton Road as a result of the fatality.

Buses were also diverted, with several routes returning to normal service in the early hours of Friday morning (January 19).

Any witnesses or anyone with any information can contact SCIU detectives 020 8543 5157 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on their website or be calling 0800 555 111.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.