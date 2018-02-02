The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police constable who punched a “vulnerable” man multiple times while detaining him in an ambulance has been sacked from British Transport Police .

On April 3 last year, special police constable Daniel Tiftik detained a man under the Mental Health Act and allegedly punched him three times while in an ambulance.

The “disturbing” assault was witnessed by concerned colleagues who reported SPC Tiftik, who was based in London, to their supervisor.

Ten months after the incident at South Hampstead station, a gross misconduct hearing on Thursday (February 1) found the officer had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

The panel found he had breached policing standards in relation to use of force, authority, respect and courtesy and honesty and integrity.

SPC Tiftik was dismissed from the force without notice, a BTP spokesman said.

Speaking after the hearing, head of professional standards superintendent Gill Murray condemned the constable's actions as “excessive and disproportionate”.

She said: “This was a disturbing investigation where disproportionate force was used against a vulnerable member of our community.

(Image: BTP)

“Thankfully, concerned colleagues reported this immediately to their supervisors.

“The panel quite rightly determined that SPC Tiftik used force which was excessive and disproportionate and made a false account to his supervisor and within his notebook.

“These breaches amounted to gross misconduct and he has been subsequently dismissed from the force without notice.”

A spokesman for BTP confirmed Mr Tiftik will not be facing criminal charges.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .