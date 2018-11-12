Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A British Airways pilot flying a Boeing 747 into Heathrow reported a possible UFO over the southwest coast of Ireland – and she wasn’t the only one.

Several pilots reported ‘bright lights’ flying at extremely high speeds and the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has launched an investigation.

The first sighting was recorded by a British Airways pilot flying from Montreal to Heathrow over Kerry at 6.47am on Friday (November 9), reports the Irish Mirror.

In an audio between the pilot and Shannon Air Traffic Control heard by GetWestLondon, she described seeing a bright light coming up alongside before heading north “at a very high speed”.

The pilot asked if there were any military exercises nearby but controllers reply: “There is nothing showing on either primary or secondary [radar].”

The bemused pilot replied: “OK. It was moving so fast.”

She did not fear a collision, she added, but just wondered what it could be.

After her report, another pilot from Virgin Airlines revealed that they also saw "multiple objects" that were "very bright".

The Virgin Airlines pilot told air traffic controllers that the objects were to their "11 o' clock position" with "two bright lights which seemed to climb away at speed".

He added that the speed of the UFO was "astronomical, like a Mach 2".

Mach 2 is twice the speed of sound.

An air traffic controller responded saying they would investigate further as other aircrafts “have also reported the same thing”.

The Irish Aviation Authority told The Irish Examiner: “Following reports from a small number of aircraft on Friday, November 9, of unusual air activity, the IAA has filed a report.

“This report will be investigated under the normal confidential occurrence investigation process.”