The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British Airways (BA) has cancelled 80 flights after the Met Office issued a number of weather warnings as the UK is set for snow.

The airline said 70 short-haul flights to and from Heathrow Airport did not operate on Monday (February 5) due to the weather and a further 10 have been cancelled on Tuesday (February 6).

The Met Office issued a yellow warning of snow and ice from Sunday evening (February 4) into Monday morning.

After one customer complained on twitter, a BA spokesman replied: "Snow was forecast for today and has also been forecast for tomorrow.

"When this happens, it's often necessary for us to cancel a number of flights for safety reasons.

"We're very sorry for the disruption to your journey."

Another band of snow, sleet and rain will sweep across the country from Wednesday to Thursday and bring a "milder blip" in the weather, Met Office forecaster Alex Burkill said.

(Image: Getty Images/ AFP)

Mr Burkill said: "There are indications of quite a prolonged cold period.

"The cold weather is likely to return as we go towards the weekend.

"Really much of February and perhaps even into March it is going to stay on the cold side, so temperatures generally below average, with further frosts and also the risk of rain, sleet and snow as well."

Two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are currently in force, with one covering Wales, northern England and Midlothian, Scotland, until 3pm as a spell of sleet and snow moves south-eastwards.

A further yellow snow and ice warning is in place until 10am on Wednesday as sleet, snow and hail showers, some heavy, hit western areas.

The Met Office has updated another warning of snow and ice in effect from 3pm on Tuesday until 9.30am on Wednesday for parts of eastern England.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .