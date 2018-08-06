The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A British Airways flight from Heathrow has declared an emergency mid-flight.

The plane was en route to Moscow but has been forced to turn around.

The flight is due back in London within the next hour.

A flight map posted on social media indicates the plane turning round above Latvia - 40,000 feet in the air.

According to reports, the BA233 flight is currently over Amsterdam and will continue over the North Sea.

It has been confirmed that the flight has suffered a technical fault.

A British Airways spokesman told getwestlondon: "The safety of our customers and crew is always our priority.

"The aircraft returned to Heathrow as a precaution and another aircraft will fly our customers onto Moscow.

"We have apologised to our customers for the delay to their journey."

A Heathrow Airport spokesman confirmed the airport is aware of the situation.