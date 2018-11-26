Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Britain's first dedicated heart failure clinic has opened - and could save the NHS millions of pounds.

High admission rates for heart failure patients across north west London prompted the new initiative at Ealing Hospital’s ambulatory care unit.

The three month pilot was launched after London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust admitted more than 1,500 people during 2017/18.

Doctors hope the initiative will be rolled out across the UK after hospital admissions were slashed by 95% in the first month of a 12 week pilot scheme.

The pioneering day care unit goes far beyond existing units and aims to keep all but the most critically ill patients out of hospital - in a bid to free up beds.

Dr Harmandeep Singh and Dr Stuart Rosen at Ealing Hospital proposed the scheme.

Dr Singh said: “It is a national problem which costs the NHS more than £5 billion a year and the pressure on bed space is only going to increase unless we see a sea change in lifestyle.

“I regularly see patients who, through no fault of their own, are spending too long in hospital because we don’t have an effective early intervention programme.”

The hospital is pioneering a new "one stop shop" for heart failure

The ‘one stop shop’ service accepts referrals from the hospital’s emergency department and community heart failure nurses.

It offers a more holistic approach which has won the support of Imperial College London and Ealing Clinic Commissioning Group.

Services include specialist reviews by heart failure, diabetic and respiratory nurses, iron infusions, blood transfusions, specialist investigations and procedures, onward referrals for advanced heart failure treatment and daily or weekly check-ups as required.

The first month of its 12-week pilot treated 38 patients who would normally have been admitted to hospital.

Easy ways to improve your heart health To improve heart health, the NHS recommends: Giving up smoking or reducing your intake as much as possible

Doing at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week, for example by doing 30 minutes for five days

Keeping your weight within the range of healthy BMI

Getting at least 30g of fibre a day by eating more wholemeal bread, oats, wholegrain cereals and fruit and veg

Cutting down on saturated fat

Eating five fruits and vegetables a day

Eating less than 6g (a teaspoon) of salt a day

Eating fish or another source of omega-3 fats twice a week

Drinking less alcohol or trying to stay below the recommended 14 unit a week limit

Reading labels on food you buy to be more aware of your diet

Several patients attended the centre more than once but only two required hospital admission.

Dr Singh added: “The initial results are very exciting and our hope is that this sort of unit could be rolled out across the UK.

“The ongoing challenge in the NHS is how to get more from less and we’re offering a service that makes use of existing resources as well as delivering better outcomes.”

The new day care service goes far beyond existing units in the NHS and offers a lifeline for patients such as Daljit Lota.

The 67-year-old was admitted to Ealing for heart failure six times in one year and spent more than 100 days in hospital.

Mr Lota, from Southall, said: “I’ve been seen twice at the new clinic and avoided any hospital stays since which is a relief.

“It makes a big difference being able to go home.”