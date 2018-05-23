Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"Rock's greatest session man", Nicky Hopkins, played keys for some of the biggest names in British Rock 'n 'Roll history but the Perivale -born musician is widely unknown.

Hopkins, who died in 1994, toured, recorded and performed with the Rolling Stones, The Who, The Beatles, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Jeff Beck, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Ella Fitzgerald and The Kinks among a long list of others.

But his name has been banished to the back waters of Rock 'n' Roll history.

Now one devoted fan, John Wood, is trying to change that by crowdfunding for a memorial bench to go near Hopkins' birth place in Perivale Park.

Speaking to getwestlondon East Grinstead resident, Mr Wood, said: "Nicky deserves a place in the Rock n Roll hall of fame. He played piano on 'Angie' by the Rolling Stones, Revolution by The Beatles - he was on tour with the Stones in the 70s.

"It seems a crime he never won any awards!"

He added: "He played on so many songs we all know but nowadays nobody's heard of him, that's why I and Nicky's former manager, Gray Levett, are campaigning for this bench - so that he'll never be forgotten."

Musician Julian Dawson wrote a Nicky Hopkins biography, And on Piano … Nicky Hopkins, which was published in English in 2011.

The memorial bench, which has got the backing of Ealing Council, will be shaped like a piano keyboard in honour of Hopkins and will be adorned with photos of him playing alongside Rock legends.

The back of the bench will feature the top 20 songs Hopkins played on, as chosen by fans, as well as a text about his life and career.

If the crowdfunding campaign is successful, Hopkins' widow Moira will unveil the bench in Perivale Park on September 8.

The bench is being crowdfunded through music platform PledgeMusic and for a pledge of £100 Hopkins fans can be a part of the memorial by having their name listed on the reverse side of the backrest.

Their pledge will also allow them to put forward their favourite Hopkins tracks to be considered for the Top 20 Tracks that will be listed on the bench.

Fans can donate to the bench at: https://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/nicky-hopkins .

Pledging will end at 12pm on June 30, 2018 or when all 340 name places are taken.