Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Harlesden High Street in Brent has a multicultural myriad of businesses.

From Afro hair and beauty stores to Somalian restaurants and Brazilian bakeries it seems almost anything can be bought along this west London strip.

So why did a recent Royal Society of Public Health (RSPH) study find it to be the 8th unhealthiest high street in the capital?

The Health on the High Street: Running on Empty report ranked high streets' "health" by the types of businesses along them.

High streets with a high number of bookies, off-licenses and empty shops were penalised after RSPH research found people living in neighbourhoods with a high number of these businesses died younger than those living near "healthier" businesses like pharmacies and libraries.

Points were given for pubs and bars, dentists, opticians, libraries, leisure centres, museums and galleries, pharmacies, coffee shops and vape shops.

One thing that is striking about Harlesden High Street is the number of shops whose shutters seem to remain down throughout the day.

We spoke to businesses based there to find out whether it really is "unhealthy" or just misunderstood.

Harlesden High Street at a glance On our visit to Harlesden High Street we found the following number of each of these businesses (not all of them were open): A look at businesses along Harlesden High Street Fast food outlets - 15

Fashion/tailors - 14

Hair and beauty/barbershops - 13

Butchers/grocery/bakery - 11

Cafés/bars - 8

Off-licences - 6

Internet/technology/home appliance shops - 6

Legal/financial services - 5

Dentist, opticians, pharmacies - 4

Restaurants - 4

Pubs - 3

Estate agents - 3

Garage/auto services - 3

Discount store - 2

Betting shops - 2

Cultural/education centres - 2

Launderette/ Dry cleaners - 2

Banks - 2

Job centre - 1

Pet shop - 1

Events shop - 1

Recruitment agency - 1

Supermarket - 1

Take a quick stroll along Harlesden High Street and it's clear fast food outlets dominate.

We counted 15 in total compared to just a handful of sit-down restaurants and three pubs.

But as well as the takeaways we counted 11 independent butchers, grocers, fishmongers and bakeries along the road, as well as eight cafés.

There are also an impressive 14 hair and beauty stores, salons and barbershops which are all independent.

Two high street banks, two bookies and a Costa coffee shop were among the only established franchises in sight. Most businesses along the strip were independently run - a rare find in our increasingly gentrified capital.

London's healthiest and unhealthiest high streets The 10 “unhealthiest” London high streets 1. West Green Road/ Seven Sisters, Haringey 2. Roman Road (West), Tower Hamlets 3. Thornton Heath, Croydon 4. Angel Edmonton, Enfield 5. South Norwood, Croydon 6. New Addington, Croydon 7. Neasden, Brent 8. Harlesden, Brent 9. Canning Town, Newham 10. Rainham, Havering The 10 “healthiest” London high streets 1. Muswell Hill, Haringey 2. Hornchurch, Havering 3. Pinner, Harrow 4. St John’s Wood, City of Westminster 5. Temple Fortune, Barnet 6. Hampstead, Camden 7. Kingsbury, Brent/Harrow 8. Whetstone, Barnet 9. Teddington, Richmond upon Thames 10. Beckenham, Bromley

We asked the following traders whether they think Harlesden High Street is as unhealthy as the RSPH report suggests.

Eddie De Lima, 40, Brazilian Bakery and Café owner

Eddie opened Neto's Café and Brazilian Bakery in March 2018, having worked as a head chef in central London for 14 years. While the bakery was thriving to begin with business has dwindled in recent months.

Eddie said: "The opportunity to buy this place came up and me and my partner said 'let's do it!' It's been tough because we didn't really have any budget to start it with - we had to invest our own money and started from scratch.

"This was the first Brazilian bakery around here and that was very good for us at the beginning. It was new for everyone so lots of people came here and it was nice for the first two months. Now we still get regular customers but it's staying the same - it's not growing.

"We sell Brazilian doughs which are very popular - some people just come for the bread, others come to have a proper meal. We probably serve around 200 customers a day."

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Asked why he thinks business has plateaued, Eddie said: "The business has gone down about 30% in the last few months - I think it's people coming back from holiday and kids going back to school.

"But I also think Brexit is making people crazy and making them less likely to spend money - they're holding it back because they don't know what might happen."

Eddie wasn't surprised Harlesden High Street had been ranked as "unhealthy".

He said: "If you go along the high street there are a lot of fast food shops and unhealthy-looking cafés. There's also rubbish in the street outside some of them which makes me think their hygiene can't be very good."

When asked why he thought so many shops in the road looked closed, Eddie said: "Business rates are very high - I don't think people are able to afford it any more. I bought this café off people who couldn't afford to pay the rent anymore."

Neto Silva, 38, hairdresser and salon owner

Neto says his European-style hairdressing salon has struggled in Harlesden High Street because it doesn't cater for certain types of hair.

Harlesden has one of the largest Jamaican communities in London and according to the last census 19% of its population is black Caribbean, 19% is black African (both including those of mixed heritage), while 15% are other white, and 14% are white British.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Neto said: "I plan to move shop as soon as the lease runs out. I've been here a while but we just don't get enough business because we're not an Afro hairdresser.

"We cut European, Portuguese and Brazilian hair, but there's a large African community here our shop doesn't serve. And there are so many black barbershops and hairdressers along the high street (we counted 13 in total) that they take all the business."

Asked if he thought Harlesden High Street was "unhealthy", Neto said: "I think businesses are generally doing well on Harlesden High Street - I just think it's a tough place to be a hairdresser."

Down the road we spoke to Harlesden High Street Afro hair and beauty shop employee, Merve Ozturk, who said business at Pak's was strong.

She said: "We get enough people coming in but there are two branches of Pak's in the high street - so there's competition."

Merve, 25, who lives near Kensal Green, comes to Harlesden High Street to do her shopping.

She added: "There's a Turkish supermarket I usually buy from and there's the pharmacy too that I use. I think a normal number of people use the high street but it's not really busy."

Suveeshara Muthulingam, 45, Harlesden Convenience Store

Off-licences were one of the businesses which the RSPH report took "health points" away for but convenience store worker Suveeshara, thinks Harlesden High Street's businesses have more to worry about than just serving healthy food.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

He said: "We don't really get long-term customers because there's not a strong community around here - most people are tenants and from abroad.

"They don't stay long enough to become loyal customers because they're all renting. I've been here for more than 10 years and it's always different people I see and serve here.

"I think it's because all the homes around here are for rent - it's not for permanent residents."

Asked about the shops with their shutters down, Suveeshara added: "Three businesses have closed around here recently but some of the ones with their shutters down are just closed today and open other days of the week. But everything closes after 6pm - the High Street is a dead area after that."

Brent's childhood obesity issue

A 2018 Public Health England report found Brent had the highest number of obese children in England.

A shocking 44% of the borough's children were found to be obese and overweight.

It's perhaps no surprise then that two of the unhealthiest London high streets were in Brent - Neasden was ranked the 7th least healthy before Harlesden at 8th.

Brent Council's health chief Krupesh Hirani said: "This is an issue we have been constantly grappling with.

"Brent Council has limited powers to control who purchases buildings on high streets and what is sold in them.

"We have managed to amend our planning policies to ban new fast food outlets within 400 metres of secondary schools but even this had to go through the Government's Planning Inspectorate which roughly took two years to get through.

"Councils have limited powers for existing outlets but we are trying to improve their menus and cooking practices and in response have developed the Healthy Catering Commitment which 44 business have signed up to across the borough including fast food outlets in Neasden and Harlesden.

"We have recently employed dedicated town centre managers to work with the community and businesses to boost the health of our high streets but ultimately councils need more powers from Government to restrict businesses on high streets that cause social harm."