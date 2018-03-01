Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brent has been named London's 2020 Borough of Culture following a successful bid to win more than £1 million funding from the Mayor of London's office.

It beat 21 other local authorities to get the title and will take on the mantle from Waltham Forest, named London's 2019 Borough of Culture, in the same year Wembley Stadium co-hosts the Euro 2020 football.

Sadiq Khan awarded £1.35 million to Brent in a ceremony on Tuesday (February 27) and hailed the borough for being "the home of reggae, Zadie Smith, the Tricycle Theatre and a truly diverse population".

Mr Khan said: "Congratulations to Brent on their visionary proposal to become London Borough of Culture in 2020.

"Brent’s bid stood out as it had young people at its heart – exploring what culture means to them in the 21st century.

"As the home of reggae, Zadie Smith, the Tricycle Theatre and a truly diverse population, Brent’s bid has the potential to transform the local community – in the year of the Euro 2020 Championship, when all the world’s eyes will be on Wembley."

The money will be put towards seven key cultural projects which include a collaboration with Vice and young Brent residents to develop their skills across film, radio and writing, a reggae music festival, and a huge street party along a pedestrianised A5.

The leader of Brent Council, Councillor Muhammed Butt, said: “With the eyes of the world already on Wembley for Euro 2020, becoming London Borough of Culture represents an amazing opportunity to celebrate the huge diversity of Brent and of our great city to a massive international audience.

"To live, work, visit or study in Brent is to hear music, experience art, hear voices, see faces and taste foods from all corners of the globe, all in one day.

"From the classroom, to the high roads and the arenas, we want to create moments of wonder, joy and celebration that will bring all our communities together like never before.

"Young people will take the lead in developing the programme as 2020 sees arts and culture cemented at the heart of life in Brent for a generation and beyond.

"A huge thank you to everyone who came together and worked on our bid – to all our cultural partners, and all the thousands of local residents who took such pride in Brent, and backed our bid.”

A further £300,000 will go towards setting up an independent cultural trust, to oversee Brent's cultural programme.

