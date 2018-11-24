Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crackdown on illegal cigarettes and tobacco being sold in Brent has resulted in two traders being fined.

Munir Hussain admitted having cigarettes and other tobacco products without displaying the correct health warnings or complying with the standard packaging requirements.

The 60-year-old, from Corringham Road in Wembley, also had counterfeit packets of cigarettes.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and was fined £1500, made to pay costs of £1376 and a victim surcharge of £25 at Willesden Magistrates' Court on November 13.

Officers also found Hussain's company, Fine Food Trade Ltd on Park Parade, in Brent, had been dissolved in June 2016 and was fined for not updating the business ownership details and failing to comply with the Companies Act 2006.

In another case, 54 year-old Mukhtar Ahmed and his company Millennium Sun Ltd were taken to court.

Ahmed, from Willesden, pleaded guilty to all five charges against himself and his company. All offences concerned failure to comply with the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations Act 2016 and Standardised Packaging of Tobacco Products Regulations 2015.

Ahmed was fined £1,250, ordered to pay costs of £1,196 and a £120 victim surcharge.

Millennium Sun Ltd as a company was also fined £1,250 and given a £120 victim surcharge.

This was not the first time Ahmed has been guilty of selling illegal tobacco products, having been prosecuted on similar charges in 2015. He told the Judge that it was a mistake and he will not do it again.

Councillor Tom Miller, Brent Council cabinet member for stronger communities, said: "Selling illegal tobacco products isn't just irresponsible, but it could also be dangerous. We want good, honest traders here in Brent and will not tolerate the growing number who are stocking illegal cigarettes, trying to avoid paying duty so they can make a quick buck.

"Our Trading Standards officers are working hard to ensure all business fully comply with the law, trade fairly and to keep illicit tobacco products out of our high street shops. We will keep cracking down on businesses and individuals found to be ignoring the law, as we continue to work towards a safer and healthier borough."