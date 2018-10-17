Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shop in Harlesden's high street has been fined nearly £1,800 after being caught selling a knife to a pair of 15-year-olds.

Trading Standards in Brent sent two 15-year-olds to Price Busters, who were able to buy a 16cm knife - without being asked for ID - in a test purchasing exercise.

Under the law, it is illegal to sell knives to anyone below the age of 18, in England and Wales.

The business pleaded guilty to selling a knife to underage customers at Willesden Magistrates' Court on October 9 and was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £1,787.99.

Price Busters, which describes itself as a "£+" shop, and sits on the junction of High Street with Park Parade and Manor Park Road.

Although a Google listing for the shop says it permanently closed, a neighbouring shop confirmed to getwestlondon that Price Busters is still trading in High Street, Harlesden.

Test purchasing is often used by Trading Standards to check if their policies are working and being adhered to on the high street and even online.

Cllr Tom Miller, Brent Council Cabinet Member for Stronger Communities, said: "Businesses selling knives to underage customers should be ashamed, knowing the destruction knife crime is causing in our communities.

"I have to praise and thank our Trading Standards team for taking tough action against those who put profit before the safety of our communities and I hope this action sends a strong message to all retailers, including those online - they have a very real responsibility in helping to keep violence off our streets.

"We all need to work together for a safer Brent, which means we need every part of the community - schools, authorities, families and businesses - to play their part."