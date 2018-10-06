Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed repeatedly in a residential Brent road.

Police found the victim near Cricklewood Station suffering "several stab wounds" after an incident that took place between 10pm and 10.30pm on Friday night (October 5).

A Brent Police spokesperson said the man's injuries were "not life-threatening" but that he was in hospital awaiting surgery.

They added: "Additional patrols have been directed to the area and an investigation plan is in place.

"No suspects have been arrested at this stage and we are appealing for witnesses.

"If you think that you may have seen or heard anything relating to what took place, please contact us, quoting Crime Reference Number 1925508/18.

"This can be done in person at any police station, or by dialling 101."

Anyone with information can also email the Safer Neighbourhood Team for Mapesbury at Mapesbury.SNT@met.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.