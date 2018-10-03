Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are urging homeowners in Brent to be wary of tradesmen who have targeted elderly residents in a number of distraction burglaries over the past month.

Throughout September, there have been 10 burglaries across Cricklewood and Harlesden, with cash and bank cards being stolen.

The Metropolitan Police have said, in most cases, two men pose as plumbers and knock on residents’ doors to say there is an issue with the water. No identification is shown.

Once inside, one of the suspects will talk to the occupants as the other goes through the victims’ belongings in adjacent rooms.

“The burglaries mostly occur in the afternoon to evenings and appear to target elderly victims,” a spokesman for the Met said.

The first suspect is described as a stocky, black man in his mid-30s who is around 6ft tall with short hair.

Suspect two is described as a very thin, white man with a pale complexion, around 5ft 8ins tall, in his 30s with a large gap in his teeth

How to avoid falling for the scam

There have been no arrests at this stage and Detective Constable Matthew Corbin, from Brent CID, has urged residents to be extra vigilant.

"It is terrifying for these vulnerable victims to be victimised in what should be the ‘safety’ of their own homes,” he said.

“If you have an unexpected visitor, please use a door chain or spy hole and check for identification. If they do not have ID or if you have any doubts, do not let them in and call police.

“We would urge anyone with information about these burglaries to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can assist police with their enquiries is asked to call Brent CID on 07747 476161, or tweet @Metcc.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.