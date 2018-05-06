The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burglars targeted some Brent neighbourhoods far more than others in a month-long period, the latest Metropolitan Police figures reveal.

There were a shocking 181 burglaries reported in Brent in March 2018, making an average of six a day in the borough.

Some areas experienced a sharp rise in break-ins, with reported burglaries up a shocking 283% in one neighbourhood compared to the figure from March last year.

While burglaries made up a small percentage of the overall reported crime figures in Brent they are on the increase in most parts.

Police data also revealed burglary "hotspots" in the borough with some streets far worse affected than others.

Hotspots for burglaries in Brent based on March 2018 data

Brondesbury Park

Brondesbury Park was the area of Brent worst targeted by burglars in March 2018 with 24 burglaries reported in just 31 days.

Reported break-ins were up a whopping 100% compared to March 2017 when there were 12 burglaries in the area.

Out of the 125 crimes reported in Brondesbury Park in March, 24 were burglaries meaning they accounted for 19% of the overall crime figure.

(Image: Met)

Kensal Green

There were 23 burglaries reported in Kensal Green meaning it had second highest number of neighbourhoods in March. But as well as ranking number two in the Brent burglary hotspot list the neighbourhood experienced a whopping 283% rise in the number break-ins reported there.

In March 2017 there were just six reported in Kensal Green and burglaries have more than tripled in the area since then.

Out of the 162 crimes reported in Kensal Green in March, 23 were burglaries meaning they accounted for 14% of the area's overall crime figure.

Preston

In Preston reported burglaries were up 81% compared to the March 2017 figure.

There were 20 reported in Preston in just 31 days, whereas 11 were reported in March last year.

There were a total of 132 crimes reported in Preston in March 2018, meaning burglaries accounted for 15% of the neighbourhood's overall crime figure.

Harlesden

There were 16 burglaries reported in Harlesden in March 2018, up from 11 reported in March 2017 - meaning a 45% rise.

They accounted for just 6% of the total 239 crimes reported in the neighbourhood in March.

(Image: Met)

Fewer burglaries were reported in the following Brent areas in March 2018

Burglaries seemed to be on the decrease in a handful of Brent neighbourhoods were fewer were reported in March 2018 than in March the previous year.

Stonebridge

Stonebridge had the most impressive reduction in burglaries out of all Brent areas with the number of reported break-ins falling by 54%.

In March 2017 there were 22 reported burglaries in the neighbourhood and in March 2018 this figure had dropped to 10.

Dudden Hill

In Dudden Hill there two fewer burglaries reported in March 2018 than in March 2017.

There were 17 burglaries reported last year and in March this year the number had dropped to 15.

Burglaries accounted for accounted for 9% of reported crime in the borough in March 2018.

The number of burglaries reported in other Brent neighbourhoods in March 2018

Willesden Green

There were a total of 169 crimes reported in Willesden Green in March, 16 of which were burglaries.

The number had risen from 12 reported in March the previous year.

Kilburn

In Kilburn there were 13 burglaries included in the 172 total crimes reported in the area in March 2018.

(Image: Met)

Wembley Central

There were 10 burglaries reported in Wembley Central in March 2018 out of a total 210 reported crimes.

But the number had increased from six burglaries in March 2017.

Tokyngton

Just seven of the 209 total crimes reported in Tokyngton in March were burglaries.

Harrow Road

Burglary was not the crime that worst affected Harrow Road either, with just four of the total crimes reported there in March being burglaries.