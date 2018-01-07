The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three police officers from Brent were injured in an alleged assault on Saturday (January 6) while arresting a man on suspicion of attempted burglary.

At around 6.50pm, Metropolitan Police was called to reports of a man trying to break into a house in Crest Road, Cricklewood.

Officers and a police dog arrived at the scene shortly after and began searching the surrounding area.

A man was found in a nearby back garden and was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, a Brent Police spokesman said.

During the arrest, the man allegedly fought with officers, assaulting three who suffered minor injuries.

The man was taken to a north London police station, where the investigation is ongoing.

He remained in custody on Sunday (January 7).

(Image: Google Maps)

The incident comes nearly three weeks after two other Brent officers were seriously injured in a collision in Neasden.

The two officers were responding to an incident on the A406 when a white Maserati collided with them on December 17.

On Wednesday (January 3), a police spokesman confirmed both police constables remain in hospital in a stable condition and are still receiving treatment.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.